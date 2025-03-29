Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 8,814 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,262,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,374 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,981 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $132,323,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $84,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

