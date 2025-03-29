Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

