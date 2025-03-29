Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Lifted by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 35,548.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $431.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.13. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.81.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

