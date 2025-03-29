Norges Bank Makes New $624.67 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,695,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $624,666,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

