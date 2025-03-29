Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RFI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $13.44.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.