Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQG remained flat at $23.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

