Westpac Banking Co. Announces Interim Dividend of $1.33 (ASX:WBCPJ)

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.326 per share on Sunday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.