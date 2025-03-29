BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.01. 19,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.61. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$19.15 and a 1 year high of C$23.98.

