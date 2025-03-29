AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

