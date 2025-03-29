Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.