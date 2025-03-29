Tucker Asset Management LLC Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of CLX opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

