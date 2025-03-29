57,165 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,339,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Allianz SE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $415.62 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.29 and its 200-day moving average is $431.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

