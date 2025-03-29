Tucker Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.54 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

