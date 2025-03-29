WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of WealthTrak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,798,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

