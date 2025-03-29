CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,964 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $63,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after buying an additional 692,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,270,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

