Maridea Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

