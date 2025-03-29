Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

