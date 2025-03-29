Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Invests $2 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.9% of Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.