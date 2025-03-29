Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Cut by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.12. The firm has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

