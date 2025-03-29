Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.
About Cardinal Energy
