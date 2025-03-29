Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

