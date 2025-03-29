BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ BANFP opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

