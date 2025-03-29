Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2029 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.1 %
ACAZF opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $14.18.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
