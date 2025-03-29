Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1567 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 243.7% increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRT opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.08% and a return on equity of 262.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.