NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $3.49 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

