Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSCY stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

