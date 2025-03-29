Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BSCY stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
