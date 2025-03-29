Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 192.33% and a negative net margin of 882.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.13.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
