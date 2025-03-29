Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Up 178.3% in March

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the February 28th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY opened at $1.71 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,620,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90,556 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,975,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 23.1% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 69,349 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,687,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

