Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.950-15.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2 billion-$11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.3 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY26 guidance to $14.95-$15.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $330.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

