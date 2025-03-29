HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Up 180.0% in March

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEATW opened at $0.51 on Friday. HeartBeam has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

