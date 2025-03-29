Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 110.58% and a negative return on equity of 401.11%.

Super League Enterprise Trading Down 32.8 %

NASDAQ:SLE opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.09. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

