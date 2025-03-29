Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 110.58% and a negative return on equity of 401.11%.
Super League Enterprise Trading Down 32.8 %
NASDAQ:SLE opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.09. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.38.
Super League Enterprise Company Profile
