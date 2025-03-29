Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arch Capital Group stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.