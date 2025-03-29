denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $481.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.43. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

