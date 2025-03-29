Best Telecom Stocks To Consider – March 26th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, Apollo Global Management, and Zscaler are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in providing communication services such as telephone, internet, and data connectivity. These stocks are often valued for their stable, recurring revenue streams derived from subscription-based services, although they can also be impacted by technological innovations and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.32. 19,381,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,909,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.00. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $23.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $837.46. The company had a trading volume of 762,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $964.71 and a 200 day moving average of $985.75. The company has a market cap of $172.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $6.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,922. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $101.98.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,827,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,259,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,261. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.70, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day moving average of $185.38.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average is $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.25. 926,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,202. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -844.41 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.83.

