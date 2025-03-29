Horizon Investment Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,071,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,919,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after acquiring an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

