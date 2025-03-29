Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $816.68 and last traded at $821.45. 414,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,143,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $826.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $844.31 and a 200 day moving average of $836.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

