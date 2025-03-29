Allstate Corp Has $168.18 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,945 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $168,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.58 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

