Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after buying an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

