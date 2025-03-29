United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

Shares of UPS opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $154.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

