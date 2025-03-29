Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tucker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $239,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,313 shares in the company, valued at $101,515,251.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,313. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

