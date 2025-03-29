Slate Grocery REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $9.85 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

