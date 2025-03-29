Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Trinity Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years. Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a market cap of $994.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $16.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRIN

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.