SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SRBK opened at $12.15 on Friday. SR Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

Insider Activity at SR Bancorp

About SR Bancorp

In related news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,410.56. This trade represents a 5.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 14,975 shares of company stock worth $174,689 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

