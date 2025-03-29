First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Boosted by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

