AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 116.7% in March

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AmeraMex International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.20 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.45.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
