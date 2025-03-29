AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 116.7% in March

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.20 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.