Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Short Interest Update

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the February 28th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Atco Mining Stock Performance

ATMGF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Atco Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

