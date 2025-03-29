Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Short Interest Update

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the February 28th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Atco Mining Stock Performance
ATMGF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Atco Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Atco Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atco Mining
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Trading Halts Explained
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.