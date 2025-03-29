Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,100 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the February 28th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 854.4 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of AKZOF opened at $63.34 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $75.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05.
About Akzo Nobel
