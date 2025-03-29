Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,100 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the February 28th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 854.4 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of AKZOF opened at $63.34 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $75.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.