Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. Arkema has a 1-year low of $71.26 and a 1-year high of $111.79.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

