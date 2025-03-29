Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Arkema Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. Arkema has a 1-year low of $71.26 and a 1-year high of $111.79.
About Arkema
