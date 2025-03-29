Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 307 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.15.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $627.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $754.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $585.27 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.