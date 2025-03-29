Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.