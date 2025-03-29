Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 816 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vistra by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $199.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.